JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($167.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday.

ETR:DB1 opened at €163.40 ($175.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €158.46 and a 200 day moving average of €152.04. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 1-year high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

