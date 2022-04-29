JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.34 ($34.78).

EVK opened at €24.69 ($26.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.28. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

