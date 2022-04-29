JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €47.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($43.01) to €47.00 ($50.54) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HelloFresh from €79.00 ($84.95) to €78.00 ($83.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($118.28) to €89.00 ($95.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

HLFFF stock remained flat at $$38.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

