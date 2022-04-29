JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $133.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perficient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,103 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.