JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $183.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $141.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.