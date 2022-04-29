JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.5% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

JPM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.96. 452,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,572,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $121.14 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

