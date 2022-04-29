JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,866,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,551,166. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.90 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

