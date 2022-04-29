JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 170 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.61) price target on Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.09) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.05).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.86) on Monday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

