Jupiter 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $222,550.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $222,550.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.03 or 0.07254596 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,672,324 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

