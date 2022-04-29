Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on September 12th

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $684.04 million and a PE ratio of 30.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.
Karooooo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.
