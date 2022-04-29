Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $31.99

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $30.47. Karooooo shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KARO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

The firm has a market cap of $639.35 million and a P/E ratio of 30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Karooooo in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,156,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karooooo by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

