KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,680 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of KB Home worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in KB Home by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

