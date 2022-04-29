KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $13.31

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $14.81. KE shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 311,018 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of -1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. KE’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in KE by 9.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in KE by 23.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

