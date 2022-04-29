Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

KRNY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 453,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,765,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

