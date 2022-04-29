Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$2.68 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

