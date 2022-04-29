KeyCorp Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $223.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $281.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $185.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,268 shares of company stock valued at $33,915,688. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

