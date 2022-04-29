Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 21.20 Per Share

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.27) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KEYS opened at GBX 708 ($9.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Keystone Law Group has a 1-year low of GBX 523 ($6.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.60). The stock has a market cap of £221.42 million and a PE ratio of 37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 661.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 761.61.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Keystone Law Group from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 900 ($11.47) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Thursday.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.