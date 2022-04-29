KickToken (KICK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $899,916.00

KickToken (KICK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $899,916.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,493,976 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

