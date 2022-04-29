Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KMB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

