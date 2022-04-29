Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

KNTK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:KNTK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.75. 345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,254. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 3.28. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

