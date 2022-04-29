Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNSL stock traded down $9.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 143,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,664. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

