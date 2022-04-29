Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) Director Guy Le Bel Buys 100,000 Shares

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Rating) Director Guy Le Bel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,500.
KTR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,206. The firm has a market cap of C$12.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. Kintavar Exploration Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.
