Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) Director Guy Le Bel Buys 100,000 Shares

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Rating) Director Guy Le Bel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,500.

KTR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,206. The firm has a market cap of C$12.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. Kintavar Exploration Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

