Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $7.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $99,312,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,777,000 after purchasing an additional 567,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,724. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.