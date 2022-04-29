Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.00 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $60.00 million and $2.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00333643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00077305 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00079142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003992 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006325 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,342,299 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

