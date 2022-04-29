Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

KKPNY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.40 ($3.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of KKPNY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 205,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,280. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.28%.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

