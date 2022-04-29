Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 432.3% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 111,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

About Kraken Robotics (Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.