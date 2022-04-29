Kuai Token (KT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Kuai Token (KT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $887,785.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00031419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00101036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,926 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars.

