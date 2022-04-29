Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given New CHF 269 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.86. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 65.39%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.3138 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

