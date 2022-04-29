Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of KIROY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 6,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.5221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 13.24%.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.