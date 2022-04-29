Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 34,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 8,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,786. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

