Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.66. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,786. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

