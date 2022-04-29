L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 248.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ LCAA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,000. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,838,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 14.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 135,023 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.
