L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.35-13.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.3-17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day moving average of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

