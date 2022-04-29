L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.35-13.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.3-17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.
L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day moving average of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.73.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
