Lake Street Capital Cuts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $87.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.45.

NASDAQ PI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.90. 4,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,192. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,111 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

