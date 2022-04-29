Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $16.28 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

