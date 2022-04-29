Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

LRCX traded down $8.75 on Friday, reaching $475.74. 29,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.35. Lam Research has a one year low of $449.50 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

