Landbox Market Cap Reaches $68,915.17 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $68,915.17 and $1,695.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.03 or 0.07254596 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

