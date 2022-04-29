Landshare Price Hits $1.43 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003680 BTC on exchanges. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $747,712.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00031590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00101028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Landshare Profile

LAND is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,805,071 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,319 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

