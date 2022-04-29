Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Lantheus updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-0.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.90-3.15 EPS.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $7.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

In related news, SVP Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $76,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lantheus by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

