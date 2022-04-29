Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.55 million.Lantheus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-0.73 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

LNTH opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

