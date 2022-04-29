Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.54.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 245,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

