Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 456,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,529. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.31.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 621,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 539.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 354,667 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 299,161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,913 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

