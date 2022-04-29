Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LSRCY stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 53,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,729. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34.

About Lasertec (Get Rating)

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

