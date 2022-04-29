Lee Financial Co Acquires Shares of 71 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.71.

PSA opened at $398.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.55 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

