Lee Financial Co Acquires Shares of 71 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PSA opened at $398.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.55 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.58.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.
Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.