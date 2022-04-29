Lee Financial Co Buys 123 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Clorox by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 93,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth $132,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $148.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

