Lee Financial Co Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 671.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,695,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $504.02 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $538.62 and a 200 day moving average of $593.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.13, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

