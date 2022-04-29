Lee Financial Co Purchases Shares of 963 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

