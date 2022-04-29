Lee Financial Co Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $181.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.64.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

