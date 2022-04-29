LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 103.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

