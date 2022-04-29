LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.961 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.73 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 175,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,273. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

